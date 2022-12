Along with the partnership, Forte contributed $5 million to the $25 million funding round that SuperLayer announced in August, which was led by the Polygon blockchain. SuperLayer will use the funds towards companies in its second incubation round, co-founder and managing partner Mahesh Vellank told CoinDesk in an interview. The startup plans to include 8 to 10 companies, up from the seven in the first round, and the capital will provide pre-seed investments in each company.