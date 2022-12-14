Gavin and Stacey’s Alison Steadman slams ‘diabolical’ state of

Gavin and Stacey actress Alison Steadman, 76, has described how “people are dying” as a direct result of our NHS being underfunded. The star, who played beloved character Pam Shipman in the popular BBC sitcom, slammed Tory ministers for their “ridiculous” and “disgraceful” failure to address pay increases for nurses.

Following the news that nurses have been on strike due to low pay, health unions have offered to call off walkouts beginning on Thursday.

Their condition was that Health Secretary Steve Barclay agree to hold negotiations on pay, but the minister has refused.

Sympathetic to the plight of nurses across the country, Alison weighed in on the issue, insisting that our country no longer deserves the name of “Great” Britain due to the “appalling” state of our NHS.

The comedic actress, who is a patron of Keep Our NHS Public, said there are not enough doctors, nurses and ambulance workers to allow the system to function as it should.

