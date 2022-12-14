Global Distributed Cloud Market Size, Share, Demand, Type and

Global Distributed Cloud Market Size Overview Global Distributed Cloud Market – Zion Market Research

The Global Distributed Cloud Market size was worth around USD 5.4 billion in 2021 and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 12% between 2022 and 2028

The global market expansion trend is expected to continue during the forecast period due to higher investments in cloud computing by private as well as government agencies.” — Zion Market Research

SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — The global distributed cloud market growth is attributed to the rise in the use of mobile technologies propelled by global digitization which has resulted in an immense increase in data generated across the globe. Data back-up is an essential component of digitization which can be achieved with the help of cloud and distributed cloud services. Another growing trend witnessed in the global market is the emergence of multiple distributed cloud systems that are created by companies for their own systems. For example, IBM, one of the global market leaders created “IBM Cloud Satellite” which is a distributed cloud technology that allows the IBM cloud to be accessed from anywhere. This is possible because the government and private players are investing heavily in leveraging the benefits of distributed cloud technology. E-commerce is an exponentially growing sector that is expected to aid the higher adoption trend of advanced technology. The e-commerce segment in India is expected to grow from USD 46 billion to over USD 187 billion in a span of 5 years. Since e-commerce relies heavily on IT infrastructure for smooth functioning and analyzing consumer preferences, it may propel global market growth with its own expansion.

The high cost of initial setup and maintenance may impede the global market growth. The growing need for data privacy is expected to provide global market expansion opportunities. The lack of skilled professionals is projected to challenge the global market expansion. The global distributed cloud market is expected to be dominated by players like Microsoft Corp, Salesforces Inc, IBM Corp, Pivotal Inc, Alibaba Corp, Cloud Sigma Inc, Amazon web services, Google LLC, VMware Inc., and Digital Ocean Inc.

Market Overview:

Distributed cloud computing is a form of cloud computing where geographically distributed divides are used to process, position, and serve applications and data in order to meet redundancy, performance, and regulations requirements. In the case of traditional cloud services, on-demand and measured access to computing services like servers, databases, storage, and applications, are provided to companies that do not want to buy, build, or run their IT infrastructure. In a distributed cloud network, computation workload is spread across interconnected multiple servers. These systems are execution-based where components of the applications are placed in different but appropriate regional locations that are chosen specifically to meet the application requirements including location, regulations, security, and redundancy.

Some of the benefits of using distributed cloud systems are increased compliance by distributing data and workload depending on the regulatory demands, an increase in uptime owing to the cloud services residing on subnets that can be isolated from the main cloud, improved scalability by adding nodes as per requirement, rapid processing by leveraging multiple systems for a given task, and higher performance. However, the technology has come along with some challenges that involve bandwidth, security, and data protection issues.

Covid-19 had a positive impact on the global market cap owing to virtually the entire world moving to operate from home. Since all non-essential sectors were closed for operations, the world economy relied heavily on IT infrastructure during the initial restrictions laid down due to the global lockdown. There was a significant rise in demand for better and advanced IT architecture globally propelled by the need to function smoothly even in the case of remote work culture.

The global distributed cloud market is segmented by enterprise size, application, service type, industry, and region.

Based on enterprise size, the global market is segmented into large-scale enterprises and SMEs. The global market may be led by large-scale enterprises during the forecast period since they possess the monetary capability to install and maintain such technologies. Companies that have more than USD 100 million in fixed assets are considered large-scale firms.

Based on application, the global market is segmented into fog/edge computing, volunteer cloud, and public resource computing. The global market trend is more inclined toward fog/edge computing since it is capable of reducing the volume of data that flows through the crowd resulting in the utilization of lesser bandwidth. The fog counting segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 50% in the next 4 years.

Based on service type, the global market is segmented into networking, data security, and data storage. Data storage is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. As per GlobalDots, more than 1 exabyte of information is stored with the aid of cloud services.

Based on industry, the segments in the global market are IT & telecom, BFSI, government, retail, education, and e-commerce. BFSI was the largest shareholder amongst all industry types. Distributed cloud networks are most useful in a banking setup because of the high data security concerns and the need to save banks from financial fraud.

Regional Analysis

The globally distributed cloud market may generate the highest revenue from North America owing to the advanced IT infrastructure in this region. The region has a presence of multiple world leaders who have shown immense interest in incorporating distributed cloud technology for the smooth running of their business. In the 2021 fiscal year, the USA spent over USD 92 billion on IT infrastructure alone were USD 50 billion was from civilian agencies and the rest from government institutes. The regional growth may also be attributed to the increased use of the internet of things (IoT). Europe is anticipated to grow significantly in the coming years majorly driven by GAIA-X which is a project initiated by the European territories which encourage goals like data protection, data security, and accountability.

