Gorka Márquez pays tribute to ‘happier’ Helen Skelton

“But actually, the thing for me that is getting a 40 is getting it up to Claudia’s [Winkleman] area, seeing you (Gorka) so happy but also Luba [Mushtuk], Katya [Jones] and all of them going crazy!

“When you get scored it’s like, ‘thank you, but that reaction is worth 60, 70, 80 for me!”

Joking about taking Groka back to the farm for her Countryfile duties, Helen commented: “Are you kidding?

“He liked it more than me on the farm! When he saw all the animals…

“He wanted to ride the horse I was like, ‘No I need you for a couple of weeks! Break your leg in your own time mate!'”

Strictly Come Dancing continues with the final on Saturday at 7.05pm on BBC One.