Green AI Cloud and Cerebras Systems Bring Industry-Leading AI

SUNNYVALE, Calif. & STOCKHOLM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cerebras Systems, the pioneer in high performance artificial intelligence (AI) compute, and Green AI Cloud, the most sustainable super compute platform in Europe, today announced the availability of Cerebras Cloud at Green AI. As the first cloud computing provider in Europe to offer the industry-leading CS-2 system, Green AI customers now can easily train GPT-class models much faster than traditional cloud service providers and with significantly less environmental impact.

The Green AI Cloud is a pioneer in clean energy compute. The Green AI Cloud uses only renewable energy (Hydro and Wind Power) in its datacenter placed in the north of Sweden and converts the excess heat from operations into a heated liquid for industrial product manufacturing – resulting in a negative CO2 footprint. With its new Cerebras Cloud offering, customers can now train leading generative Transformer (GPT)-class models, including GPT-J, GPT-3 and GPT-NeoX, with the promise of equivalent carbon offsets through Green AI’s uniquely sustainable and “carbon-intelligent” cloud.

“We are thrilled to offer our customers access to the industry-leading CS-2 system, powered by the 850,000 AI core WSE processor, which will greatly reduce their initial programming work and enable easy integration with existing workflows,” said Jacob Bostrom, Founder and CEO of Green AI Cloud. “By providing the latest and fastest AI technology through our partnership with Cerebras, we continue to not only drive the future of AI innovation, but also the next era of sustainability and environmental responsibility.”

Energy Efficiency and CO2 Reduction – Examples

Cerebras CS-2 is 3,5 times more energy efficient than NVIDIA® A100 for multi-billion parameter NLP models, including GPT-J, GPT-3 and GPT-3XL.

than NVIDIA® A100 for multi-billion parameter NLP models, including GPT-J, GPT-3 and GPT-3XL. Cerebras CS-2 is 6 times more energy efficient than NVIDIA V100 for AI model ‘BERT Base’ (according to University of Massachusetts Amherst and MIT Technology Review).

than NVIDIA V100 for AI model ‘BERT Base’ (according to University of Massachusetts Amherst and MIT Technology Review). Using Green AI Cloud compared to other European Cloud providers when training a single deep learning AI transformer model, the resulting carbon offset is equivalent to the annual CO2 absorption from 11 000 trees!

Safeguarding Data Security and Privacy Regulations

The EU has some of the strictest data privacy and security rules in the world. A cloud provider based in the EU, such as Green AI Cloud, enables customers across the EU to benefit from Cerebras’ industry-leading AI compute and stay within the data privacy structures. Customers across segments, from pharmaceutical to finance services, and energy to heavy manufacturing, now have push-button access to the Cerebras CS-2 system and can use it by the day, week, or month.

“Cerebras is committed to delivering AI compute – via cloud, on premise or hybrid – to our customers around the world in the most environmentally efficient way possible,” said Andrew Feldman, co-founder and CEO, Cerebras Systems. “As the leader in energy efficient AI compute, it was an obvious choice to partner with and deliver AI compute to the Green AI Cloud.”

Cerebras recently announced its AI Model Studio, as well as partnerships and wins with Sandia National Laboratory and generative AI pioneer Jasper. At the NeurIPS Conference earlier this month, Cerebras broke new ground demonstrating high sparsity training on GPT class models, showing that GPT models can be trained at 90% sparse, using a fraction of the FLOPs and time, and still achieve the same accuracy.

With customers in North America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, Cerebras is delivering industry leading AI solutions to a growing roster of customers in the enterprise, government, and high-performance computing (HPC) segments, including Jasper, GSK, AstraZeneca, TotalEnergies, nference, Argonne National Laboratory, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Pittsburgh Supercomputing Center, Leibniz Supercomputing Centre, National Center for Supercomputing Applications, Edinburgh Parallel Computing Centre (EPCC), National Energy Technology Laboratory, Sandia National Laboratory, and Tokyo Electron Devices.

About Green AI Cloud

Green AI Cloud – a European Cloud Service Provider offering AI Super Compute for the largest AI models available. Green AI Cloud delivers superior cost efficiency while being the greenest CSP in Europe – fully capitalizing on its location in the northern part of Sweden that gives access to green energy, carbon offset facilities and world leading datacenter infrastructure.

About Cerebras Systems

Cerebras Systems is a team of pioneering computer architects, computer scientists, deep learning researchers, and engineers of all types who have come together to build a new class of computer system. That system is designed for the singular purpose of accelerating AI and changing the future of AI work forever, enabling customers to accelerate their deep learning work by orders of magnitude.