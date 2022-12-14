Haematochezia is early sign of bowel cancer – seen in 89% of

Bowel cancer describes a daunting condition that begins in the large bowel. Just like all forms of cancer, early detection significantly improves your chances of an effective treatment. This makes symptom awareness front and centre. Fortunately, an expert shares the “early” red flag sign that crops up when you go for a number two.

It’s no surprise that the position of a bowel cancer tumour spurs on signs in your tummy as well as your stool.

Mr Anthony Antoniou from The Princess Grace Hospital and London Digestive Centre said: “Although bowel cancer can present in several different ways – including feeling bloated, a change in bowel habits and abdominal pain – one of the most common symptoms is blood in the stool, also known as haematochezia.”

Haematochezia describes the passage of fresh blood through your rectum and can be often mixed in with your poo.

“Blood in the stool can be an early sign that you can spot with the hope of identifying the problem early at a more treatable stage,” the expert said.

