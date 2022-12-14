Harrison Ford Explains Why He Made The Jump To TV For Yellowstone

Harrison Ford admits a big draw for him to “1923” was that he could reunite with Academy Award winner Helen Mirren, whom he starred alongside in the 1986 film “The Mosquito Coast.” Beyond that, it all came down to quality, with the actor admitting that he no longer sees a difference between starring in films and TV, with TV having the added benefit of allowing more character development over a longer period of time.

“We used to think of television as having less ambition, perhaps, than feature films,” said Ford. “It’s no longer the case, at all. This is one of the most ambitious undertakings I’ve ever taken on, and I’m so pleased with what I’ve seen so far.”

As for what he has gotten out of the whole experience, Ford said, “I’m enjoying working with very high-quality actors and actresses, and we have the technical capacity and ambition to shoot this [as if it were] a feature film. It’s quite beautiful to look at. I’m thrilled with the whole project.”