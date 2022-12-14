Harry and Meghan will have ‘lovely’ Christmas with the kids in

Mairead said that although they have a nanny, William and Kate are “both very active, hands-on parents and their calm and clear manner of discipline is paying off in the behaviour of their children”.

“While there is certainly no handbook for parenting and while each child is different, it seems the royal couple have figured out what works for their family and are raising three well-adjusted kids,” she commented.

The expert believed that the public will not see any major changes during their official Christmas appearances.

“They are who they are, the kids are already taught how to behave. In my view, just because they have new titles, it shouldn’t change anything. Until they get to a certain age in any case, kids will be kids.”