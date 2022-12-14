Harry and Meghan’s ‘institutional gaslighting’ claim torn apart

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s claim of “institutional gaslighting” has been torn apart by the Queen’s former spokesman, who raged: “There are more holes in their story than a colander.” The latest trailer for the couple’s Netflix documentary series shows Harry claiming lies were told “to protect” his older brother Prince William, before suggesting he and Meghan were victims of “institutional gaslighting”. Royal Family expert Dickie Arbiter, who served the Queen from 1988 until 2000, launched a furious attack against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

He also destroyed claims from the couple they had their security “pulled” prior to their move to the US in early 2020.

Mr Arbiter told The Sun: “There are more holes in their story than a colander. It is absolutely outrageous to be talking about institutional gaslighting. And their security was taken away because taxpayers won’t pay for them to live in America.

“There are so many mixed messages. I think they have lost direction and no one will believe a word they say.”

The latest Netflix trailer for the final three episodes of the Netflix documentary, which will premiere tomorrow, see Harry and Meghan talk about “institutional gaslighting”. It is not yet completely clear who they are referring to, although it is assumed to be directed at the monarchy.

READ MORE: Meghan and Harry: 5 claims blasted as ‘fiction’ rather than fact