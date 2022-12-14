Harry Potter Movies That Would Be Better Than Fantastic Beasts 4

Now that the Wizarding World is over and Warner Bros. is focusing on expanding the Harry Potter universe without continuing the Fantastic Beasts movie series, what stories would be best for more Harry Potter movies? After the Harry Potter movie saga came to an end in 2011, this universe continued to expand with supplementary works, a stage play, video games, and even a theme park. On the big screen, it expanded with the Fantastic Beasts prequel trilogy, but it failed to repeat the success of the Harry Potter movies.





Fantastic Beasts is set many years before the events of the main saga, and while it initially focused on Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and the magical creatures he came across, it shifted its focus to Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp and Mads Mikkelsen), his rise to power, and his rivalry with Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law). This, along with behind-the-scenes controversies, led to the critical and commercial failure of Fantastic Beasts and a big shake-up in the Wizarding World, with the studio now focusing on more Harry Potter content not related to Fantastic Beasts – and here are some Harry Potter stories that would be better than a fourth Fantastic Beasts adventure.

6/6 Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Perhaps the most obvious choice for a continuation of the Harry Potter saga is the stage play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Written by Jack Thorne from an original story by J.K. Rowling, John Tiffany, and Thorne, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is set 19 years after the events of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, and as such, it focuses on Harry’s younger son, Albus Severus Potter, rather than on “The Boy Who Lived”. Cursed Child, then follows Albus Severus during his time at Hogwarts, where he gets into trouble after messing with a Time-Turner, and his actions end up unveiling dangerous secrets that bring Harry (who is now the Head of the Department of Magical Law Enforcement at the Ministry of Magic), Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, and Draco Malfoy together again.

As Cursed Child is a continuation of the Harry Potter saga – though a controversial one as it breaks canon –, it has been rumored to be the next big adventure in the world of Harry Potter, but in order to become a movie, the story would have to go through a massive revision so it can fit the movies’ canon. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child seems to be the best next step in the Harry Potter saga, but there are other stories that would also make interesting movies.

5/6 Harry Potter, The Auror

Another way to explore life after The Deathly Hallows and still focus on Harry Potter is by taking a look into Harry’s next big step post-Hogwarts: becoming an Auror. Deathly Hallows ended with Harry, Ron, and Hermione preparing to send their children to Hogwarts, but details that Rowling has shared through the years about what happened next have revealed that, following the Second Wizarding War and the destruction of Voldemort and his Horcruxes, Harry was recruited by the new Minister for Magic, Kingsley Shacklebot, and became an Auror at the Ministry of Magic. An Auror is a wizard or witch who serves as a highly trained law enforcement official for magical governments – essentially, Aurors are the equivalent of muggles’ police officers and military. Some time later, Harry became the Head of the Auror Office, and that’s all that has been revealed about his time as an Auror.

If Warner Bros. wants more Harry Potter movies that involve the famous wizard, and Cursed Child is not an option, it could explore Harry’s time as an Auror and thus expand not only Harry’s story but also what’s known about the Ministry of Magic, how it operates, and show exactly what Aurors do and the many adventures they get involved in.

4/6 The House of Gaunt

Although Fantastic Beasts failed, that doesn’t mean Warner can’t go back to before Harry Potter’s birth to tell some of the most intriguing stories from the wizarding world, and among those is the story of the House of Gaunt. The Gaunt family were pure-blood wizards who, obsessed with keeping their blood pure and the traits of their ancestor, Salazar Slytherin, would marry their cousins. The House of Gaunt was once one of the wealthiest and most prominent families in the wizarding world, but by the early 20th century, they had been reduced to poverty, and years of inbreeding turned them violent and volatile. Along with Salazar Slytherin, the Gaunts were descended from other powerful witches and wizards, such as Cadmus Peverell, one of the masters of the Deathly Hallows (as he possessed the Resurrection Stone).

Perhaps the most notable story from the House of Gaunt is that of Merope Gaunt, who went against her family’s beliefs and married a muggle named Tom Riddle, but it’s believed that she used either the Imperius Curse or a love potion. Together they had Tom Marvolo Riddle a.k.a. Lord Voldemort, and the rest is history. The House of Gaunt has many stories to tell even before the birth of Voldemort, as it also branches out to the Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, as its founder, Isolt Sayre, was a member of the Gaunt family, making it one of the most fascinating families in the wizarding world with some of the biggest untold stories.

3/6 The Order of the Phoenix

Another interesting story that a Harry Potter movie could explore is that of the Order of the Phoenix. This secret society was founded by Albus Dumbledore in the 1970s during Voldemort’s first rise to power, with the purpose of combating Voldemort’s threat and power as he and his Death Eaters had begun hunting muggle-borns. The Death Eaters also started to attack “blood traitors”, such as the members of the Order, and so many of them were killed. Among the original members of the order were Sirius Black, Aberforth Dumbledore, James and Lily Potter, Remus Lupin, Alastor Moody, and Alice and Frank Longbottom, and the team disbanded after Voldemort’s defeat following the attempted murder of baby Harry Potter.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix saw the surviving members reuniting (along with new members) after Voldemort’s return, but they were now operating separately from the Ministry, as those in charge didn’t believe Voldemort was back. A movie exploring the origin story of the original Order of the Phoenix would expand on one of the most important chapters of wizarding world history and would allow the audience to get to know Harry Potter’s parents as well as Neville Longbottom’s parents, as both couples had tragic fates.

2/6 The First Wizarding War

Connecting to the Order of the Phoenix is the First Wizarding War, which began in 1970 and ended in 1981. The First Wizarding War happened as a result of Voldemort’s rise to power and his dangerous plans for both the wizarding and muggle worlds, and it took place at the height of his power, causing panic across the magical and muggle communities. On Voldemort’s side of the fight were the Death Eaters, and on the other side were the Ministry of Magic and the Order of the Phoenix, and the war came to an end on October 31, 1981, when Voldemort was defeated by baby Harry Potter thanks to the sacrificial protection spell. Shortly after, the surviving Death Eaters were imprisoned, killed, or acquitted, and the war came to an end.

A lot of things happened between the beginning of the First Wizarding War and its end, such as the creation of more Horcruxes, Barty Crouch’s Sr.’s edict that gave Aurors full permission to use the Unforgivable Curses against the Death Eaters, and the prophecy delivered by Sybill Trelawney that would mark Harry Potter’s life. There’s a lot to explore and develop when it comes to the First Wizarding War, and it would be an interesting expansion of the wizarding world’s history that directly connects to the Harry Potter saga.

1/6 The Marauders

One story that has been explored in countless works of fan fiction and that fans of the Harry Potter saga continue to campaign for is that of the Marauders, a group of Hogwarts students who got involved in all types of trouble and didn’t care about following the rules. The Marauders were formed by Remus Lupin, Peter Pettigrew, Sirius Black, and James Potter, all of them Gryffindor members. Together, they created the famous Marauder’s Map, which shows every classroom, hallway, corner, secret passage of Hogwarts, and the location of every person on the grounds, correctly identifying them even if they were using invisibility cloaks, Polyjuice Potions, or were animagi.

The Marauders were only shown briefly throughout the Harry Potter saga in memories/flashbacks, which only made curiosity about their dynamics, the origin of their group, and the many troubles they go into grow even more. The Marauders have been mentioned as the story the audience would like to see in the rumored Harry Potter TV series, but it might draw a lot more attention if it’s brought to the big screen. The origin of the Marauders, how they got along with each other and their Hogwarts professors, and Pettigrew’s relationship with the rest (as he went on to betray them) are just some of the reasons why a Marauders movie would be one of the best options for a new Harry Potter movie.

