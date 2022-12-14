Harry set to attract millions on US TV primetime slot in ‘major coup’

Prince Harry is set to appear in an interview special on the US TV channel CBS, which would be a “major coup” of his against the Royal Family. The Duke of Sussex could potentially sit down with the network’s Gayle King, who reportedly is a good friend of Meghan Markle’s. It comes after the release of the couple’s Netflix documentary series sparked great controversy, as it featured details about their relationship with the Firm and the media.

A source told the Mirror: “Prince Harry is not stopping talking when the Netflix series is released. In a month, he will be out on the promotional trail again.

“Unlike now, where Netflix has let the show speak for itself, Random House has him on board for select promotion for the book.

“They invested more than $30m (£24m) in it, so they want it to appeal to as many people as possible.

“Putting Harry on a primetime special with King would be a major coup and attract millions of eyeballs.

“One advantage is that she and Meghan are close. Harry would know he has support from her.”

