Healthy Paints For Green Spaces | Architecture & Design

Naturally and artificially occurring volatile organic compounds (VOCs) emitted from building materials present one of the most pressing health risks in the built environment. Paint is one of the most common sources of VOC off-gassing, with the highest concentrations emitted while the paint is being applied and as it is drying – but off-gassing may continue after that for years to come. To create healthier, more sustainable living spaces, designers and specifiers can specify low VOC paints that will reduce the overall level of VOCs off-gassed and minimise the associated adverse health effects

Healthy paints for green spaces A specifier’s guide to low volatile organic compound (VOC) paint takes a look at how you can evaluate and select paint products based on their VOC content. We discuss what “low VOC” means in the context of paint, and the relevant industry standards that determine the allowable amount of VOCs in paint products. We then look at specifying low VOC paint, and the relevant certifications to look out for. Finally, we present a range of certified low VOC products ideal for most paint applications.

