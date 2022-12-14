Henry Cavill ‘set to star in Avatar 4’

According to Giant Freakin Robot’s trusted and proven sources, Cavill is joining the cast of Avatar 4.

It’s currently not known what his role will be, so he could be a human or motion-captured Na’vi alien like Sam Worthington’s Jake.

Avatar: The Way of Water is the first of four sequels planned by director James Cameron. However, the filmmaker has admitted that Avatar 3 can be wrapped up narratively if the second film doesn’t do well enough at the box office, suggesting that Avatar 4 isn’t a shoo-in just yet. Nevertheless, he’s teased an incredible script.

READ MORE: Avatar The Way of Water cast in full