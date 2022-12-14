Here are some tips for keeping your pets safe this holiday season

DALLAS (KDAF) — The holiday season can certainly be a chaotic and stressful time of the year, especially for our pets. That’s why it is important to be mindful of your furry little friends this season.

Dr. Rachel Neese is an associate veterinarian at CityVet Oak Lawn and she gave us some good advice to help your pet navigate the holiday season.

Make sure your dog is updated on their vaccinations

Once every couple of years, animal experts see an outbreak of a Kennel Cough in dogs, which can be various viruses or bacteria that get spread through interaction with other dogs.

This year, the flu happens to be going around Dallas for dogs. So, before you enroll your dog in a daycare or boarding program make sure they are up to date on their vaccinations.

If your dog does develop coughing symptoms, talk to your veterinarian about that.

Watch out for holiday foods

There are plenty of foods that can be potentially dangerous for your pet. As a good rule of thumb, do not give your dogs leftover food for fear that it could be harmful to your pet.

If your dog is experiencing indigestion, call your veterinarian.

Look out for tree ornaments

Pay close attention to your holiday trees this year. Ornaments and lights are a cute way to lighten the mood, but they can be dangerous if ingested by your dog or cat. Cats are known to chew on the cords of holiday lights so make sure they are out of reach or that you are monitoring your pets when around the tree.