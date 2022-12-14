Here’s How to Successfully Unlock ‘Gaz’ in Call of Duty Modern

Ever since it was launched more than a month ago, Call of Duty Modern Warfare II has been a roaring success to say the least. The latest installment from Activision and Infinity has introduced a new era of the franchise going forward.

Soon, Call of Duty players will receive a brand new update in the ongoing season for Modern Warfare II as well as Warzone 2. Among other things, Season 1 Reloaded is also going to finally offer a fan favorite character as a playable Operator. Yes, it’s none other than Kyle Garrick aka Gaz.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2: How to get Gaz in Season 1 Reloaded?

The awaited debut of this year’s premium offering from Activision unveiled numerous surprises for the fans. Especially when it comes to the Operator roster for the Multiplayer modes as well as Warzone 2. Currently, there are many playable characters available in Modern Warfare II from the two given factions, namely KorTac and SpecGru.

And now, one more name will be added to the list with Sgt. Gaz. He is set to arrive in Call of Duty Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2 with Season 1 Reloaded. The best part is that players won’t have to go through a lot of difficult challenges in order to unlock him.

Simply put, Call of Duty players can easily get Operator Gaz from the in-game store, as part of a bundle. Of course to do that, they will initially have to install the Season 1 Reloaded update. Meanwhile, these are the three main steps by which users can unlock the character for Modern Warfare II multiplayer matches and Warzone 2 battle royale:

Purchasing the Gaz store bundle to get the Aquatic skin

Purchasing the Gaz store bundle and finishing the Atomgrad Raid to get the Grass Ops skin

Completing the Atomgrad Raid to unlock the Convoy skin

Season 1 Reloaded update will be available from December 14 onwards. Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2 are now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Are you excited to unlock Gaz in the game? Let us know in the comments down below.

