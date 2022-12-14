Hershey India forays into Metaverse with Hersheyverse: Best Media

Hershey India has forayed into the metaverse with the launch of ‘Hersheyverse™’.

The brand will be offering quests, discounts, interactions, appealing landscapes and an exclusive wearable in Hersheyverse to give consumers a wholesome and an immersive branded experience around holidays.

The company said in a statement, “The experience will be a memorable one, built on the universal language of chocolate where users complete quests, learn about sweet holiday traditions, explore virtual shops, and even earn exclusive rewards by completing quests. With this activation, Hershey aims to create an experience that helps the brand connect with Gen-Z consumers around the holiday season. This innovative experience gives people a new way to engage with the world-famous chocolate brand.”

In Hersheyverse, there will be non-player characters (NPC) who will guide users to explore the space. The space is centred on Hershey’s Kiss where all the interactions will take place. There are shopkeepers who represent different markets like India and will highlight the most popular Hershey’s products during the holidays in the country. There will also be various quests such as Holiday Quest, Social Quest, A Sweet Surprise and A Flying Hershey’s Kiss. These quests will entail storylines that will activate different aspects of the space. The player will eventually earn rewards in terms of power-ups and an exclusive wearable.

Geetika Mehta, Managing Director, Hershey India, said, “Hersheyverse is an experience of all of Hershey’s products in one digital space. As a digital forward brand, we at Hershey India want to familiarize our consumers with our products through the metaverse experience. We are looking forward to having Gen-Z users, especially creators and influencers on Hersheyverse, try a never felt before experience. Through this immersive digital environment, we want to build a next-generation space for consumers who want to connect with us.”

Ankit Desai, Marketing Director, Hershey India, said, “Metaverse has become a trending topic around the world, likewise in India, for millions of Millennials & Gen-Z. Bringing the delicious Hershey’s range alive through the metaverse, instantly struck a chord with us. With Hersheyverse, we will provide an interactive experience that blends the virtual and real worlds. This is a great space to spread awareness about our range of products in an engaging way that resonates with the TG. We are certain that our consumers will find Hersheyverse appealing and will love the memorable experience built on the universal language of chocolate.”

Experience Hersheyverse experience here.

