High on Life, an action game created by Rick and Morty‘s Justin Roiland and his Squanch Games development studio, is as weird as it looks. It doesn’t just feature bizarre-looking visuals and creatures, as well as talking guns, but the game also has a very unique easter egg. You can actually watch four different full-length, two-hour movies inside the game. If you’re interested in wasting time inside a game while not playing it, here’s how you can watch all full-length movies in High on Life.

How to Watch All Full-Length Movies in High on Life

In order to watch all four full-length movies, you just have to go to your house’s living room and watch the TV together with Gene. If the movie gets interrupted or you encounter any issues while watching it, try to progress through the game further or restart your console or PC. You can also watch them in the Movie Theater. To access the Movie Theater, you can buy the Warp Disc from Blorto for 3 Warp Crystals and use it at any Warp Point.

If you watch the movies in the Movie Theater, you will unlock the “We Paid For The Rights To Put A Whole Movie” Achievement, and they will be accompanied by commentaries from the popular movie review YouTube channel Red Letter Media, mostly well-known for their scathing Star Wars prequel trilogy and terribad B-movies reviews.

All Four Full-Length Movies in High On Life

Blood Harvest (1987): In this slasher movie, a young woman named Jill Robinson returns home to find her hometown ended up with victims of slit throats.

Demon Wind (1990): Cory, his girlfriend Elaine, and their friends travel to an old farm, but they can’t leave as mysterious fog sets in, and they are surrounded by demons. A horror flick.

Tammy and The T-Rex (1994): A romantic comedy about a teenage girl and her boyfriend whose brain got implanted into an animatronic dinosaur. It stars Denise Richards and the late Paul Walker.

Vampire Hookers (1978): A horror comedy about an old vampire (John Carradine) who uses three sexy female vampires to lure people into his lair.

Although keep in mind that some of the movies will feature nudity, so you might want to take precautions when playing with younger family members or running them on a stream. Aside from full-length movies, there are 20 unique animated shorts (also created by Justin Roiland) that you can watch on the TV inside the house or the ones scattered all over the High on Life areas.

High on Life is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.