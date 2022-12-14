House Of The Dragon’s Graham McTavish Claimed He Did Very Little

Graham McTavish has been in various fantasy and genre productions before, including “The Hobbit” films and “Outlander.” But he was already a “Game of Thrones” fan when he was cast as Ser Harrold Westerling on “House of the Dragon.” As he told The New York Post, “I was excited to be part of that world.”

He’s playing a loyal Kingsguard member, so to the disappointment of his children, McTavish didn’t get to ride a dragon. The actor found reacting to the beasts, later rendered in CGI, awkward at first. He told the Post, “You have to fight against the instinct to feel a little foolish, looking at a tennis ball on the end of a stick and trying to imagine that that is a fire-breathing dragon.”

But acting in costume opposite co-star Milly Alcock (young Rhaenyra Targaryen) was much easier for him. McTavish mused, “When you see that iconic Iron Throne, if you’re standing there in a suit of armor with a giant sword, very little acting is required. You just immerse yourself in that world.” Sometimes all an actor needs is a good wardrobe.