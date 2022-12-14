How artificial intelligence is making organizations more adaptive

Adaptive enterprises quickly alter practices, processes and strategies efficiently in response to change drivers of a highly dynamic environment, almost in real-time. The ability to ‘change’ at the ‘right speed’ is the fundamental characteristic of an adaptive enterprise. However, being adaptive is more than acquiring capabilities and speed. It requires a strategic perspective.

Being an Adaptive Enterprise

An adaptive enterprise must strategically embed four critical components in its approach:

Agility as an integral part of innovating

Flexibility in decision-making

Robustness as the pillar of the organizational systems

Efficiency as a goal driving organizational behavior

These four key components of an adaptive enterprise are interdependent. For instance, organizational architecture and leadership vision supporting flexibility aid the agility of an enterprise. Similarly, the robustness of internal systems is necessary to facilitate a company’s agile approach and flexible conduct. A combination of flexibility, agility and robustness leads to efficiency. There could be several other permutations and combinations of the four components of an adaptive enterprise.

Organizations could take advantage of the fast-changing market by being adaptive. For this, it is imperative to seek avenues to improve the four critical components of adaptive enterprise and their numerous combinations and permutations. Artificial intelligence (AI) is a critical instrument in this regard. It enhances the adaptive capabilities of enterprises and allows them to change at the electronic speed at which the digital era is transforming. Such merit of AI is valuable for creating unique customer experiences amidst the ever-changing expectations of customers.

AI for Creating Unique Customer Experiences

Creating unique customer experiences requires the optimization of various variables. This requires extensive data like consumer profiles, trigger points, most used channels by the target audience and more. AI tools are robust and immensely efficient in capturing and analyzing the high volume of data from ever-expanding sources. Capturing correct data is vital for creating meaningful customer experiences. AI provides machine intelligence to analyze valid and accurate data sets, providing a comprehensive view of consumer expectations. AI-driven automation enables faster processing of bulk data, aiding an enterprise’s robustness, agility and efficiency.

AI-enabled solutions are endowed with cognitive processing like reasoning, problem-solving, and logical deduction. This is crucial in obtaining meaningful inferences from a massive consumer data repository and market insights. AI-driven tools can predict and analyze customer sentiments with real-time feeds, facilitating agility in strategy building. The sophisticated AI algorithms enable predictive, exploration and trend analysis to aid the efficiency of enterprises in creating distinctively valuable customer experiences. AI-enabled trend analysis and pattern identification are also instrumental in swiftly detecting anomalies, supporting a robust system with greater control over data protection.

AI also provides flexibility to ideate meaningful customer experiences. Fast and efficient AI-supported solutions save time. Time is a critical resource that customer experience designers and strategists could utilize to ideate for creating unique experiences and reshaping customer journeys.

Keeping an Eye on the Future

Amidst the growing complexity of the business landscape and market volatility, being adaptive is the key for enterprises to create unique customer experiences. In this respect, future AI solutions coupled with human ingenuity and creativity will revolutionize the customer experience domain.

The AI chatbot is no longer new to the present age but imagine an evolved version of it providing faster solutions and personal assistance with human empathy and sensitivity. In the future, personalized retail shopping experiences might not be limited to ‘recently viewed’ and recommendations based on previous purchases only. It could be transformed through AI-powered virtual shopping assistants offering unique and personalized consumer experiences.

Many more possibilities for creating unique customer experiences can be unlocked using AI. However, the underlying point remains: ‘AI makes an enterprise more adaptive.’ Its outcomes are highly beneficial for creating immersive and meaningful customer experiences.

