How to Change Ping Color in Call of Duty Warzone 2 – TechStory

In the gameplay situation, the feature of changing a player’s color to pink color into Call of Duty version 2 will be very much helpful and can be surprisingly utilized by the player. Although Call of Duty has been trying to inculcate most of the features of Warzone. The Call of Duty Warzone2 has transferred much from its tactical style Royal battle approach into a Warzone-like realistic giving approach.

This can be evaluated from some factors such that now the player will not be allowed to side cancel or load cancel along with that the prayer the player is not allowed to rely on the Ghost which is hidden in the game.

In this series, It is seen that the player has to rely on the audio clues, and the player is required to hear the movements of elements and wait for the animation to reload and finish along with that the player is required to constantly move so that the player will not be impacted by the flanks created by enemies along with the other issues by tracking pointers like the UAVs, Heartbeat sensor and portable Ladders.

As the Warzone has been transformed into a completely new structure of the game the player is not only required to learn the new beginning tips into the game but the player is also required to take complete advantage of all the tools which are provided at the Infinity Ward of the game.

The Ping system is one of the constable tools for the user that has to be used by the user effectively so that the user will be able to tweak the enemies and the user will be able to get an edge over the enemies in the game. with this tool, the player will be able to customize the color they want and in this manner, this tool will be able to aid and perform well in all the gameplay.

The process of accessing and Changing the Ping System

As the user has started the game and entered into the main menu, at this part the user will be able to see the option of playing the COD: Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer, DMZ, and Warzone 2. After it, the user navigates toward the settings menu which is available on the left side of the screen.

From there the user should select the interface which a user is expecting at the different screens and into this interface menu, thereafter the user will be able to pick the color customization’s in this new menu the user will able to all the interface elements colors.

Comments

comments