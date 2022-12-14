If the benefits of having pet insurance sound beneficial then you should understand how to secure coverage. Getty Images



Many Americans are familiar with the traditional insurance types.

If you have a car, for example, then you are likely well-versed with auto insurance and the corresponding costs. And if you have health insurance then you probably know what your deductible is and what you can expect to be charged for a co-pay.

But as insurance types grow and become more specialized it can be difficult to know how to proceed. For dog and cat owners, pet insurance can be a valuable way to protect both your pet and your bank account. In exchange for a fee to a provider each month, owners can rest easy knowing that their animal has guaranteed medical care – and that they have the financial support to get through any medical emergencies or accidents.

If the benefits of having a pet insurance policy sound beneficial to you then you should understand how you can actually secure coverage. Start by getting a free price quote from pet insurer Spot now so you know exactly what to expect.

How to get pet insurance

It’s easy to buy pet insurance. Here are three different ways you can get a plan now.

Online

Pet insurance companies have robust websites where they detail coverage, coverage limitations, costs and more. Although most pet insurance companies are similar (and have similar pricing structures), owners should pay careful attention to pre-existing condition policies.

“A pre-existing condition is anything that happens before you enroll or during the waiting period,” Fetch by The Dodo explains. “Like other providers, we don’t cover pre-existing conditions.”

With that being noted, it’s simple to get a pet insurance quote online. Just make sure to get multiple quotes in order to find the most valuable plan. And make sure to do an apples-to-apples comparison. So, for example, if you get a quote from one pet insurance provider for a 2-year-old male dog weighing 45 pounds, make sure you get a quote from a second and third provider for the same age, sex and weight (breed, too). This will ensure your quotes are both accurate and easy to compare.

Get a free quote from Fetch by The Dodo here or use the table below to start shopping providers.

On the phone

If you’re not computer-savvy and feel more comfortable speaking to someone live then consider calling a pet insurance provider directly. They can answer any questions you may have and help you build a personalized protection plan that works for you and your furry friends.

Call Spot pet insurance at 1-800–905-1595, Lemonade pet insurance at 844-733-8666 or Fetch by The Dodo at 866-509-0165.

Just remember to call – and get quotes – from all three in order to find your best option.

By speaking to your vet

While your vet may not be able to directly set you up with a plan, they can do something just as valuable: help you find a cost-effective and personalized plan.

Your vet can help you tailor a prospective insurance policy to the pet you have. They’re already involved with the care and treatment of your animal and see a variety of related issues on a daily basis. By asking your veterinarian for guidance, you can more accurately adjust your pet insurance coverage to only what you need now – or may need in the future. This way you won’t wind up paying for protections you’re unlikely to use.

Veterinarians also know which breeds are more likely to suffer from hereditary conditions than others. Accordingly, they can predict with some certainty what health issues to set coverage for.

The bottom line

Pet insurance doesn’t have to be difficult. You can get a quote online or on the phone today! Just remember to get multiple quotes – and don’t be afraid to consult your veterinarian for guidance.