HSOT final rankings for NC high school girls tennis – 2022

Green Hope’s win over Myers Park for the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A championship decided the top spot in the HighSchoolOT final statewide girls tennis rankings.

Apex Friendship, who lost to Green Hope three times this year, including 5-4 in the playoffs, is third, followed by New Hanover, whose only loss was 5-4 to Apex Friendship in the postseason. 4A West runner-up Marvin Ridge was fifth.

There are seven state champions represented in the final rankings: Green Hope (4A), Charlotte Country Day (NCISAA 4A), Cape Fear (3A), Trinity School of Durham and Chapel Hill (NCISAA 2A) Cape Fear Academy (NCISAA 3A), Hendersonville (2A) and Mount Airy (1A).

The full rankings — a statewide Top 25 and Top 15 rankings for each of the state’s six area codes — are below. Any school that plays in an education-based association is eligible for the rankings.

HSOT Statewide Top 25

Green Hope 19-0 (4A champs) Myers Park 19-1 (4A runner-up) Apex Friendship 16-4 New Hanover 21-1 Marvin Ridge 16-2 Page 18-1 Charlotte Country Day 19-1 (NCISAA 4A champs) Durham Academy 18-3 Cardinal Gibbons 19-5 East Chapel Hill 18-2 Cape Fear 18-1 (3A champs) Broughton 15-4 Trinity School of Durham-Chapel Hill 17-2 (NCISAA 2A champs) Charlotte Catholic 17-4 Hoggard 16-4 Leesville Road 11-4 Cape Fear Academy 17-2 (NCISAA 3A champs) Pinecrest 13-3 Lake Norman Charter 21-2 (3A runner-up) Millbrook 12-4 Carrboro 16-5 Hendersonville 17-1 (2A champ) Weddington 12-4 Terry Sanford 14-1 Mount Airy 21-1 (1A champ)

Area Code rankings

In the final area code rankings, Green Hope led the way in the 919, New Hanover in the 910, Fike in the 252, Page in the 336, Myers Park in the 704, and Hendersonville in the 828.

919 Top 15

Green Hope 19-0 Apex Friendship 16-4 Durham Academy 18-3 Cardinal Gibbons 19-5 East Chapel Hill 18-2 Broughton 15-4 Trinity School of Durham-Chapel Hill 17-2 Leesville Road 11-4 Millbrook 12-4 Carrboro 16-5 Raleigh Charter 13-3 Jordan 13-5 Panther Creek 9-7 Green Level 9-6 Holly Springs 9-7

910 Top 15

New Hanover 21-1 Cape Fear 18-1 Hoggard 16-4 Cape Fear Academy 17-2 Pinecrest 13-3 Terry Sanford 14-1 Topsail 12-4 Laney 10-6 Union Pines 11-3 Fayetteville Academy 9-6 Swansboro 12-3 Montgomery Central 16-1 Cape Fear Christian 14-2 Lumberton 12-3 Harnett Central 18-5

252 Top 15

Fike 20-2 Arendell Parrott 12-3 Faith Christian of Rocky Mount 19-2 Croatan 12-4 Oakwood School 12-2 Greene Central 20-4 Epiphany School 14-6 Rocky Mount 16-1 New Bern 13-3 D.H. Conley 10-3 J.H. Rose 9-4 Washington 13-4 Holmes 14-4 First Flight 10-3 Southern Nash 14-3

336 Top 15

Page 18-1 Mount Airy 21-1 Forsyth Country Day 19-6 Bishop McGuinness 17-2 Davie County 14-1 Williams 14-2 Northwest Guilford 12-3 Grimsley 12-4 East Surry 15-2 R.J. Reynolds 11-6 Atkins 11-3 West Forsyth 10-5 Reagan 7-7 Forbush 15-4 Rockingham County 9-4

704 Top 15

Hendersonville 17-1 Franklin 17-1 Asheville School 15-2 Asheville Trailblazers (Homeschool) 4-1 Watauga 14-2 TC Roberson 15-3 Asheville 12-3 Hickory 9-3 West Henderson 10-4 A.C. Reynolds 9-4 North Buncombe 8-7 Pisgah 13-5 Maiden 9-5 Newton-Conover 7-4 Thomas Jefferson 7-6

Myers Park 19-1 Marvin Ridge 16-2 Charlotte Country Day 19-1 Charlotte Catholic 17-4 Lake Norman Charter 21-2 Weddington 12-4 Providence Day 12-8 Charlotte Latin 13-8 North Lincoln 15-2 Ardrey Kell 14-5 Salisbury 18-1 Lake Norman 9-4 Hough 6-7 East Lincoln 15-3 Providence 10-5