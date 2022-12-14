I Am Convinced That Dua Lipa Is Dating Jack Harlow Based On These

Welcome to a completely random post about Dua Lipa and Jack Harlow because I’m obsessed with celebrities in “hidden*” relationships.
Let’s start with Dua Lipa’s dating history.
That apparently didn’t work out…
…which brings us to Jack Harlow.
Jack Harlow has dated… um… I don’t think anyone notable.
These are the lyrics, like he’s obsessed with her:
And the pictures of them together JUST last week are kind of giving that.
It looks like there might be something more here.
The two met up at Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch.
And now I’m combing over them looking for hints.
A little “more than just friends*.”
I’m no Patti Stanger but I sense some chemistry.
The only thing that says otherwise is this awkward hover hand.
So, yeah, I could see it being real.
But honestly IDGAF just as long as Dua RELEASES NEW MUSIC SOON!!!!
Source link