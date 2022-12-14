I’m A Celebrity’s Scarlette Douglas set to join Good Morning

With MP Matt Hancock coming in third place, the final decision then between Hollyoaks star Owen Warner and England Lioness Jill Scott.

After presenters Ant and Dec revealed that there were 12 million votes from the public, they then announced that Jill was the new Queen of the jungle.

Stunned at taking the crown, she commented that she wouldn’t have been able to get to where she was without all of the other stars in the line-up.

She said: “We were one big team, I don’t think there should be one winner.

“We couldn’t have got through it without all of us and I think we’ve all been winners of I’m A Celebrity.”

