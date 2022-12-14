Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani would rather buy Arsenal over

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday’s newspapers…

DAILY MIRROR

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, ranked the 10th richest man in the world, would rather buy Arsenal than either of the current Premier League giants up for sale, Liverpool and Manchester United.

Al Nassr boss Rudi Garcia has spoken of his excitement at the possibility of linking up with Cristiano Ronaldo after the Saudi Arabian club were strongly linked with a move.

Manchester United want Benfica starlet Cher Ndour who is out of contract next year.

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to match any offer from another club for midfield target Enzo Fernandez, with a ‘pre-agreement’ said to be in place.

THE SUN

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has no idea when Jadon Sancho will return to action after a series of heart-to-heart talks with the winger.

Image:

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho





Portugal are ready to ask Jose Mourinho to lead them into Euro 2024 and are happy for him to combine the international role with his current job at AS Roma, according to reports in Italy.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s relationship with long-time agent Jorge Mendes is deteriorating according to reports in Spain, with potential suitors contacting the high-profile free agent directly over his next move.

Jack Wilshere says the Football Association should go all out for Newcastle boss Eddie Howe if Gareth Southgate decides to step down before Euro 2024.

Former Cardiff City forward Ibrahim Meite has been sentenced to 15 months in prison after being found guilty of stabbing a love rival in a nightclub row.

Former Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva has been forced to temporarily stop playing football due to a heart problem.

DAILY MAIL

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has urged Rafael Leao to stay at AC Milan amid increasingly strong links with a move to Chelsea for the Portugal midfielder.

Karim Benzema looks set to be available for the return of La Liga games after being spotted at Real Madrid’s training session on Tuesday, one day before his France team-mates attempt to reach the World Cup final without him.

Image:

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema missed the World Cup





FIFA has opened books of condolence for three journalists – Roger Pearce, Grant Wahl and Khalid al-Misslam – at all stadiums at the World Cup in Qatar.

Morocco boss Walid Regragui was listening in to a tactics seminar run by Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta just 12 months ago as he now prepares his own team for a World Cup semi-final.

Manchester United will unveil a statue of club legend Jimmy Murphy outside Old Trafford in May.

Veteran ITV commentator Clive Tyldesley left the World Cup early after being snubbed from working on the quarter-finals and being told to work on highlights packages instead.

Cristiano Ronaldo is determined to continue playing for Portugal until at least Euro 2024, according to reports.

Leeds have invited fans to watch them train for the first time in a decade to raise money for charity.

The Belgian Football Association have posted a job advert stating they are looking for new head coach who ‘knows how to win’ following the departure of Roberto Martinez.

THE GUARDIAN

World Rugby is in a state of crisis after vice-chairman Bernard Laporte was found guilty on charges of corruption and handed a suspended prison sentence as well as being banned from all rugby activity for two years.

The former Premier League defender Phil Bardsley has donated his entire salary to charity after signing for Stockport until the end of the season.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Leicester Tigers are demanding £1m to release England head coach candidate Steve Borthwick from his contract after secretly extending his deal when they won last season’s Premiership title.

Paris will mobilise 2,000 police officers across the city to try and stop any trouble when France and Morocco meet in the second World Cup semi-final on Wednesday evening.

L’EQUIPE

Leicester City are ready to make an offer which could be more than £40m for Morocco midfielder Azzedine Ounahi, who currently plays in France for Angers and has been linked with Barcelona.

Image:

Morocco’s Azzedine Ounahi skips past Portugal’s Ruben Neves





Eden Hazard is reported to be “very interested” in continuing his career in the United States but will not look to leave Real Madrid until the summer of 2023.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United are pressing on with plans to target Porto’s Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa despite some less-than-convincing displays at the World Cup in Qatar.

DAILY STAR

Erik ten Hag says Manchester United are preparing to offer contract extensions to five players whose deals are set to expire in the next few months – David de Gea, Marcus Rashford, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw and Fred.

Emmanuel Petit says Arsenal should target one of Wilfried Zaha, Allan Saint-Maximin or Christian Pulisic in January as they look to replace injured Gabriel Jesus.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis could be offered a life-changing move to Saudi Arabia after contract talks stalled.

Lee Johnson is convinced Ryan Porteous can be a £20m star if he heads south next month.

Ally McCoist will be part of ITV’s commentary team for the World Cup final, after wowing fans again during Argentina’s semi-final clash vs Croatia.

St Johnstone are plotting a January move for Queen of the South striker Ruari Paton, whose contract comes to an end in the summer.

DAILY RECORD

Former Celtic star Moussa Dembele’s hopes of landing a money-spinning move to the English Premier League have been boosted due to his stint with Fulham as a teenager.

Aberdeen chief Dave Cormack has pledged the club will no longer be suckered into losing their top players for free or at a knockdown price.

Peter Leven is keen on a return to MK Dons to become their next manager – the Scotsman was a player at the League One club from 2008 to 2011 and most recently helped Orenburg secure promotion to the Russian Premier League.