Indian Terrain launches Metaverse range of clothing

Strengthening its presence in the burgeoning kids fashion industry, Indian Terrain, India’s leading high-street men’s wear brand today launched an all exclusive Metaverse Boys Wear Collection. Marking it as India’s first ever Meta-inspired collection for kids, Indian Terrain in this newly launched capsule has introduced one-of-its-kind designs that capture the essence of the future of fashion. From t-shirts, shirts to sweatshirts, the Indian Terrain Metaverse collection has a wide range of products for little fashionistas to choose from.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Charath Narasimhan, Managing Director – Indian Terrain, said “We are delighted to be launching yet another innovative collection for our smart kids. This line of clothing has been designed with careful attention to make it fun and future ready for the kids. We hold a strong presence in the Indian Smart-casual industry and with that background we are betting big on the kids segment. We want to further experiment and innovate in this space to strengthen our presence. We have launched a pilot of this collection among the students and we have had great reception, which has fueled our ambitions to further expand the metaverse designs into a full-fledged collection.”

Indian Terrain had launched its kids clothing line in the year 2015. Since its launch, the brand has launched innovative and experimental collections for each season that have become a runway success. Polo, Reversible jackets, detachable sleeve jackets and sweat shirts are part of the flagship kids collection brand. From simple everyday t-shirts, festive wears to smart outfits for young boys, Indian Terrain currently houses a wide range of designs under its kids segment. The brand further plans to launch more products and designs for the kids under this newly launched Metaverse collection.