Inflation falls to 10.7%

Last month, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to a 41-year high of 11.1 percent with soaring energy prices and the war in Ukraine continuing to have a knock-on effect. In an attempt to address the soaring cost of goods and services, the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has opted to raise the UK’s base rate over the last couple of months. Currently, the UK’s base rate is at three percent but this is expected to increase once again by at least 50 basis points once the central bank’s MPC reconvenes tomorrow (December 15).

Earlier this week, the UK’s unemployment figures for August to October 2022 increased by 0.1 percentage points to 3.7 percent.

During the same quarter, the estimated number of vacancies in the country dropped by 65,000 to 1,187,000.

Workers have also seen their total and regular pay decrease by 2.7 percent in real terms over the last 12 months.

This drop in real wages for employees represents one of the largest falls since comparable records began.

READ MORE: Pensioners could get ‘lifeline’ payment worth up to £370 per month