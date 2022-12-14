Jason Manford gives update on Freddie Flintoff

This isn’t the first time that Freddie has suffered a horrific crash whilst filming the BBC One series.

In February 2019, he crashed into a market stall in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, and then later that year, crashed while filming at Elvington Airfield in Yorkshire.

At the time of the second incident, he said: “I go to great lengths to make sure I do well in Top Gear drag races but, on this occasion, I went a few lengths too far.

“It will look more ridiculous than dangerous when you see it on TV.”

