Joao Felix has three reasons Arsenal is perfect club for him to

Reignite career

Felix joined Atletico for an initial fee of around £113million in 2019. He remains one of the world’s most-expensive players of all time.

But there is a sense that his career is yet to take off in the way many expected. In 129 appearances for Atletico, he has 33 goals and 18 assists.

There are signs he could become more prolific in both categories. Arsenal could hand Felix the platform to fulfil his undoubted potential.

Arsenal going places

Arsenal are a young team who are on the up. Arteta has fielded 14 of the 24 youngest starting XIs in the Premier League this season.

That stat makes it even more remarkable that they are five points clear of serial champions City. Having only turned 23 last month, Felix fits perfectly into the squad profile at the Emirates.

If Arteta can keep his core group of players together, Arsenal are only heading in one direction. Adding stardust such as Felix to the mix could make that rise even faster.

