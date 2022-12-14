John Cena And Jason Momoa Join Forces For Action-Comedy Film

While Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson are beefing over who has the bigger ego, other Fast Saga cast members are making friends, and now John Cena and Jason Momoa are set to star in an action-comedy called Killer Vacation from Warner Bros., Deadline reports.

Momoa and Cena met on the set of Fast 9 and Fast X according to Variety, and they must’ve hit it off, because they’re going to be spending a lot more time together. The details of the film are under wraps, but sources have compared the film to blockbuster action movies like True Lies. The script comes from Mark and Brian Gunn, James Gunn’s cousin and brother respectively. Peter Safran and John Rickard will produce the film. The deal for this film was reportedly set before Safran and James Gunn took the DC Studios throne at Warner Bros.

Momoa and Cena have not previously appeared on-screen together unless you count Momoa’s uncredited cameo in Cena’s Peacemaker series. Both actors are active in the current iteration of Warner Bros.’ DC universe. Momoa has appeared in a few films as Aquaman, while Cena played Peacemaker first in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, followed by the ten-episode Peacemaker series.

Cena’s Peacemaker series has been renewed for Season 2 on HBO Max (though who knows if that’ll last with David Zaslav canceling things left and right). Moma’s next DC appearance will be in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which releases on December 25, 2023, while Fast X releases on May 19, 2023.