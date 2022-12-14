Kalmar receives Reachstacker order to Borg Port Norway

Kalmar has received an order of one of their innovative reachstackers from Andersen & Mørck.

The order includes one Kalmar Electric Reachstacker and one Kalmar Eco Reachstacker to be delivered to the Borg Port facilities in Fredrikstad, Norway.

Kalmar is a part of Cargotec and the agreement has been booked in Cargotec’s order intake for the fourth quarter of 2022.

It includes the reachstackers and a complete Kalmar Care service contract for the equipment.

The units will be delivered in 2023.

Privately held Norwegian business Andersen & Mørck has more than 150 years of expertise in international shipping and port logistics.

The new Kalmar equipment will accelerate container handling at their location and complement the present fleet of four Kalmar Reachstackers and two forklifts.

READ: Kalmar receives hybrid straddle carrier order to GMP Le Havre

Head of Finance, IT and Procurement, Martin Sagen Andersen, said: “We are pleased to continue our long-standing relationship with the reliable Kalmar equipment, and also add to our sustainability journey with our very first electric reachstacker. One of the key elements for us is also the good and reliable service organisation Kalmar is able to provide, as well as the quality we can trust.”

“Kalmar Norway has been working with Andersen & Mørck for years, and it is indeed a pleasure to continue this relationship, and also start building an eco portfolio together with our customer,” added Region Sales Manager, Kalmar Norway, Christian Raabe.

In addition to being electrically driven, Kalmar’s reachstackers also include a variety of modular battery options, charging options, and a lifting capacity of up to 45 tonnes.

Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres, and to heavy industry.