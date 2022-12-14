Kate gears up for festive cheer ahead of carol service

Kate, Princess of Wales has been getting in the holiday mood as she has been seen decorating a Christmas tree in the latest video released by Kensington Palace. The Princess was seen decorating the tree ahead of her royal Christmas carol concert.
She will be hosting the services tomorrow in the late Queen Elizabeth II’s honour, in what will be her first Christmas Carol service since she was given the Princess of Wales title.
The service, Royal Carols: Together at Christmas, will then be shown on ITV on Christmas Eve.
In the short clip, which was shared on the Wales’ Instagram Stories, the royal is seen beaming as she fixes baubles to the branches of a fir tree, as Christmas music plays in the background.
Imposed on the screen is a short caption that says: “Final touches before the Together at Christmas carol service tomorrow.”
Kate, 40, is seen wearing a cosy cream winter jumper with a roll neck.
She teamed the warm top with with a pair of black trousers, tucking her jumping into the waistband.
Royal fans also cheered for the princess as she sets up the Christmas scene.
A user @MeghansMole tweeted: “Always happy and spreading positivity.”
Kensington Palace confirmed that ‘The New Fab Four’ as King Charles, Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales have been dubbed, will attend the ceremony together.
Last year, the Princess’s event was attended by her husband Prince William, as well as Zara and Mike Tindall and Sophie Wessex.
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were also in attendance and were pictured singing along to the carols and hymns.
