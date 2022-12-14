Kate Hudson felt ‘liberated’ after taking ‘accountability’ for

Kate Hudson felt “liberated” when she started taking “accountability” for her role in the breakdown of past relationships.

The 43-year-old actress admitted she found her split from Muse singer Matt Bellamy “really hard” because she “didn’t want it to end”, but she found strength in being “honest” with herself.

Appearing on the ‘Reign with Josh Smith’ podcast, she said: “You have to be honest with yourself. I think that’s when things started changing for me when I started taking far more accountability for my own s***.

“That was when it started to shift because that’s where I think you find your power, when you realise how imperfect we all are, when you’re okay with that, it’s very liberating.”

The ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ star admitted it was “the biggest change” as she sought to address a “pattern” in hr life.

She explained: “After my second failed baby daddy relationship, that moment for me was like, ‘Okay, now I have to figure this out’.

“That was really hard for me because I didn’t want that to end, but I was like, ‘Oh this is an issue. I need to figure out what this is in my life, this pattern I keep repeating, and take accountability for it’.

“That was the biggest change for me in my life.”

The star has son Ryder, 18, with ex-husband Chris Robinson and Bingham, 11, with ex-fiance Matt, while she also has daughter Rani Rose, with current fiance Danny Fujikawa.

She noted how her mother Goldie Hawn helped her realise the importance of taking responsibility for your own actions.

She said: “I grew up with my mom saying, you know, if you put one finger out, there’s always three pointed back at you.

“That’s my grandmother’s line and my mom would say that to us and every time we’d come home from school and there’d be a drama or an issue, she’d be like, ‘You can point that finger out, but what are those three things that you are bringing to the table?’

“So even when it was really annoying to have to go there, we were always kind of forced to go there when we were younger. And so I always live by that. It’s like the second something’s not right. I look inward, like, ‘What am I doing?’ “