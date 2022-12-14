Kevin Costner Earns a Golden Globe Nomination for His

The nominations list for the 2023 Golden Globes was revealed on Monday (Dec. 12), and actor Kevin Costner scored a mention in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama category for his portrayal of John Dutton in Yellowstone.

It’s the first time Yellowstone — which premiered in 2018 — has been recognized at the Golden Globes. The show has picked up several nominations at various awards shows in recent years, including an Emmy nod for production design in 2021, and 2022 was its biggest year yet in terms of awards show recognition.

Still, only one award has ever actually gone to the show or to an individual for their involvement in it: The award for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing for Television Series — One Hour at the 2022 Cinema Audio Society Awards.

Overall, the show has received a fairly underwhelming response at awards shows, especially in light of the fact that it was the most-watched non-football show on television in 2021-2022, according to Vanity Fair.

Set in Montana, the plot of Yellowstone revolves around the largest contiguous ranch in the United States — the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch — and its owners, the Dutton family. As John Dutton, Costner plays the widowed patriarch of the family, who leads the fight to defend the ranch from a series of attempts on the part of outsiders to seize control of the land.

Yellowstone airs on the Paramount Network. The show is now in its fifth season. It has featured music from an array of country singers since early on — including contributions from Jackson Dean and Lainey Wilson — and Wilson has an arc as a season regular in Season 5. The show has also produced multiple spinoffs, including a prequel called 1883 which co-starred Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

