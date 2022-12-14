Categories
Kevin Costner Just Made History For Himself and ‘Yellowstone’


Kevin Costner is currently the leading man of television’s highest-rated drama — Taylor Sheridan’s neo-western Yellowstone. The two-time Oscar winner is in his fifth season of playing fifth-generation Montana rancher John Dutton. And recently, the 67-year-old actor made history for himself and Yellowstone by finally getting some industry recognition.

Kevin Costner with Kelly Reilly in an image from season 5 of Yellowstone
‘Yellowstone’ stars Kevin Costner and Kelly Reilly | Paramount

Kevin Costner makes history for himself and ‘Yellowstone’ with a Golden Globe nomination

The nominees for the upcoming 80th annual Golden Globes were just announced, and Costner finally got some industry recognition for his performance as John Dutton by receiving a nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama.



