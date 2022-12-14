Kevin Costner Just Made History For Himself and ‘Yellowstone’

Kevin Costner is currently the leading man of television’s highest-rated drama — Taylor Sheridan’s neo-western Yellowstone. The two-time Oscar winner is in his fifth season of playing fifth-generation Montana rancher John Dutton. And recently, the 67-year-old actor made history for himself and Yellowstone by finally getting some industry recognition.

‘Yellowstone’ stars Kevin Costner and Kelly Reilly | Paramount

Kevin Costner makes history for himself and ‘Yellowstone’ with a Golden Globe nomination

The nominees for the upcoming 80th annual Golden Globes were just announced, and Costner finally got some industry recognition for his performance as John Dutton by receiving a nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama.

The Yellowstone star is up against Jeff Bridges (The Old Man), Diego Luna (Andor), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), and Adam Scott (Severance).

This is the first Golden Globe nomination for Yellowstone but not the first for Costner. He already has two Golden Globes, winning in 2013 for Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or Motion Picture for Television for his role in Hatfields & McCoys. He also grabbed the trophy for Best Director — Motion Picture for the film Dances With Wolves in 1991.

‘Yellowstone’ has a history of getting snubbed at awards shows

Despite consistently being at the top of the ratings and boasting a quickly growing, passionate fanbase, Yellowstone has rarely received nominations for industry awards since its premiere in 2018. However, it looks like that could be starting to change.

The cast snagged a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble earlier this year (they didn’t win). And, just when Costner received his Golden Globe nod, Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton) received a Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Actress in a Drama Series and Yellowstone received a nomination for Best Drama Series.

Kevin Costner and his co-stars don’t care much about winning awards

At the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere, star Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton) told The Daily Mail that being snubbed during awards season doesn’t bother him because he doesn’t think “awards validate anything.”

“It’s an honor, as they say, but as far as it saying whether we are doing something good or not, that’s not what that is,” Bentley said. “Many many shows don’t get that recognition that deserve it and many do get it that don’t deserve it. It’s just a matter of opinion of each particular academy.”

Bentley knows Yellowstone is a success because the numbers prove it, and the conversations he’s having with fans are “so much deeper than the usual.”

Star Gil Birmingham (Chief Thomas Rainwater) agrees with Bentley’s take that success is found in a growing fanbase, not by winning awards.

“Hollywood is a fickle beast. I think that it’s more important that we have captured the hearts and minds of the audience and our fans,” Birmingham said. “Westerns are not a genre that, historically speaking, typically gets rewarded.”

The 2023 Golden Globes show will air live from the Beverly Hilton on Tuesday, January 10 on NBC and Peacock. Yellowstone airs Sundays on the Paramount Network.