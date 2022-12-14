Killer Queen tribute band ready to rock north-east

Killer Queen, the longest established worldwide Queen tribute, will rock the P&J Live arena on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Having first performed public shows at London University, following in the footsteps of the real Queen who played their first shows there decades earlier, they then secured a residency in London’s Strand Theatre, attracting nationwide BBC coverage and becoming the first tribute to have a show in the West End.

The band’s reputation continued to grow both in the UK and abroad leading to an awards ceremony in Leicester Square, hosted by Suggs from Madness who presented them with the award for “Worldwide Best Tribute Band”.

Killer Queen will perform in the north-east next year.

They also scored a number one hit when they were asked to recreate Queen’s harmonies for “The Real Life” with Fatboy Slim.

By now they were in demand in European arenas playing Ahoy, where the now reformed Queen would be performing only a few months later. They were delighted to sell out Forest National Arena where Queen filmed the concert set piece videos such as Hammer To Fall and Don’t Stop Me Now.

Killer Queen then joined forces with Bjorn Again and The Bootleg Beatles for a Waverley Stadium show in Edinburgh. It was this performance that led to the band being selected to represent Queen in a re-staged tribute LiveAid concert held by Sir Bob Geldof. They performed with him at his arena charity concert to raise funds for the homeless.

In 2016 Killer Queen set their sights on America including the awe-inspiring Red Rocks Arena in Colorado – one of the country’s most prestigious venues. The Beatles, Springsteen, U2 have all played there and the band are delighted it’s become a regular fixture on Killer Queen’s tour sheet.

By 2020 the band were pulling huge arena audiences in Cardiff Motorpoint, Liverpool and Nottingham. They are now back on the road ready to delight huge audiences the world over.

Lead singer Patrick Myers said “It’s been an amazing journey. That first show changed my life. We thought our band would last maybe a summer at the most but it’s a very addictive thing performing these songs.

“The concerts grew and grew and we’ve ended up playing and selling out the same arenas that Queen played at their peak.

“It’s been quite a surreal ride. Becoming regular performers at Red Rocks Arena in America is another highlight. The Beatles, U2, Springsteen, Dylan all played on that stage. It’s really got its own kind of magic going on there.”

Louise Stewart, interim managing director at P&J Live, said: “Queen has a real cult following, having released an amazing back catalogue of hits over the years.

“For those who missed out on seeing the real Freddie Mercury, Killer Queen bear an incredible likeness both visually and musically and will be sure to put on a fantastic show.”

Three mobile customers can access pre-sale tickets on Friday, December 16 at 9am and tickets go on general sale on Sunday, December 18 at 9am on the www.ticketmaster.co.uk website.

