Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries were infamously married for 72 days.

2 Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries at the Kardashian Kollection launch party in Los Angeles on August 17, 2011 Credit: AP Photo/Matt Sayles

Kim Kardashian & Kris Humphries’ relationship explained

Kim and Kris were technically married from 2011 to 2013.

However, they separated after just 72 days of marriage.

In August 2011, their union was aired in a TV wedding special titled Kim’s Fairytale Wedding: A Kardashian Event.

The former couple began dating in December 2010.

They were reportedly introduced by Jordan Farmar, Humphries’ teammate while he was on the New Jersey Nets, which later became the Brooklyn Nets.

After dating for six months, the NBA player proposed to the reality star.

The engagement was featured on Keeping Up With the Kardashians along with a wide array of the pair’s ups and downs, which also aired on Kourtney & Kim Take New York.

By October 2011, the relationship had already gone south, with Kim filing for divorce.

As reported by People, Kim’s Los Angeles Superior Court filing cited “irreconcilable differences.”

What happened with Kim Kardashian & Kris Humphries’ divorce?

More drama ensued once Kim made the divorce filing.

According to People, Kris filed for an annulment, citing “fraud.”

The publication also stated that the pair had a prenuptial agreement in place and that Kris wished for a “legal separation” rather than a divorce if the annulment was not approved.

In the end, the outcome was not what Kris had hoped, as the divorce was eventually finalized in June 2013.

In 2021, Kim shared her thoughts on the situation and revealed details about the night before the nuptials, along with her mom, Kris Jenner.

2 Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries at Petco in Los Angeles on June 12, 2011 Credit: Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images – Getty

During the Keeping Up With the Kardashians Reunion Special hosted by Andy Cohen in June 2021, the momager recalled how she told Kim:

“Listen, if you really don’t want to do this, I don’t think you should do it. I think this could be a really bad idea, and if you want to get out of it —”

Kim chimed in, stating: “No, what you said to me was ‘Go. I’m gonna put you in a car, no one will find you. Just leave, and I’ll handle it.'”

The SKIMS founder then recalled how she realized she made the wrong choice while on her honeymoon in Italy.

Kim also said that she mishandled the split and spent months trying to contact her ex to apologize for how the situation went down.

What is Kris Humphries’ net worth?

Kris played for a number of teams during his basketball career.

In addition to the New Jersey Nets, he was a member of the Brooklyn Nets, the Utah Jazz, the Toronto Raptors, the Dallas Mavericks, the Boston Celtics, the Washington Wizards, the Phoenix Suns, and the Atlanta Hawks.

His career has earned him a net worth in the millions.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kris’ fortune is valued at $35million.