Kylian Mbappe rushes to fan’s aid after wayward World Cup shot

Kylian Mbappe hit an unfortunate France fan with a shot during the warm-up for Wednesday’s World Cup semi-final against Morocco. The PSG superstar immediately rushed over to his aide, making sure he was okay before continuing his preparation for the mammoth clash.

France’s attackers were shaking off the rust with practice attacking scenarios in their warm-up ahead of the Morocco clash at the Al Bayt Stadium. And France supporters were getting into the mood behind the goal with under half-an-hour left until the big kick-off.

The Les Bleus faithful have been emphatically outnumbered, with Morocco’s raucous support following the nation en masse throughout their historic World Cup campaign. But France warmed up in the half before the small section of fans present – small compared to the Atlas Lions’ following, anyway.

However, disaster struck when a rare wayward shot from Mbappe allegedly cannoned off the head of an innocent bystander in the stands. Footage emerged on social media shortly after of the 23-year-old rushing to the stand to check if the fan was okay, giving weight to the claims.

JUST IN: Man Utd and Tottenham target Kim ‘bothered’ by transfer rumours