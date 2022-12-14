Lady Gaga Fans Have Flooded Vanessa Hudgens’ Instagram After She

Vanessa Hudgens is many things.
And she was, for a real long time, the face of Coachella.
Like, I’m pretty sure she’s responsible for keeping the flower crown industry afloat for years.
Now, we can add a new thing to the list: Lady Gaga cosplayer.
Vanessa posted a picture with bleached hair and eyebrows, and the Little Monsters have arrived…
…and also that one bitter Madonna fan.
But mostly, people are confused about her looking just like Lady Gaga.
Anyway, here’s the picture everyone is talking about:
The few who aren’t mentioning Lady Gaga in the comments are talking about the Illuminati…
…and this person said she was giving Dolly Parton vibes, which I’m very much struggling to see.
Source link