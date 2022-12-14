Latest Developments in Ukraine: Dec. 14

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EST.

1:25 a.m.: Two administrative buildings in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv were damaged on Wednesday in a drone attack, the city’s administration said, adding that there was still no information about potential injuries or fatalities.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said that air-defense systems shot down 10 Iranian-made Shahed drones and that there were explosions in the city’s central Shevchenkivskyi district, a cluster of universities, galleries and restaurants.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the information.

The capital and the Kyiv region remained under air raid sirens at 0600 GMT, more than two hours after they first went off.

“Weaklings,” Ukraine’s presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak wrote on the Telegram messaging app after the explosions in Kyiv.

1:10 a.m.: In a video address to the New Zealand parliament on Wednesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to Wellington — whose military has extensive experience in mine clearing — for long-term help in clearing mines in war-ravaged Ukraine, Agence France-Presse reported.

“As of now, 174,000 square kilometers (67,000 square miles) of Ukrainian territory are contaminated with mines and unexploded ordnance,” Zelenskyy said, calling Russia’s nearly year-old invasion as an “ecocide” that would have a lasting impact.

“There is no real peace for any child who can die from a hidden Russian antipersonnel mine.”

12:40 a.m.: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that air-defense systems shot down 10 Iranian-made Shahed drones early on Wednesday.

Reuters was not yet able to independently verify the information.

12:01 a.m.: Explosions were heard in the early hours of Wednesday in the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv, two Reuters witnesses said.

The emergency services’ maps showed the capital and the region surrounding it have been under air raid siren alerts for about 20 minutes before the blasts.

Oleksiy Kuleba, the governor of the Kyiv’s region, said that air defense systems were at work.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that blasts hit the city’s central Shevchenkivskyi district early on Wednesday.

“Emergency services dispatched,” Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app. “Details later.”

