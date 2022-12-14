Letters to the Editor — Pets, leaf blowers, marriage, school

Pet adoption the smart choice

One of the most important reasons to adopt pets this holiday season is to ensure Texans are not supporting and inadvertently endorsing commercial breeders or puppy mills. These breeders can place profits over the health and well-being of animals. Puppy mills frequently house hundreds of dogs in deplorable living conditions without proper food, water, veterinary care or human interaction.

We are thankful this year for the 14 cities across Texas (including Dallas) that have enacted humane pet store ordinances that stop retail pet sales of commercially bred kittens and puppies, encouraging Texans to visit Dallas Animal Services or rescue groups instead.

By encouraging future pet owners to adopt a pet from Dallas Animal Services or other local shelters or animal welfare organizations this holiday season, they will free up space for another homeless animal to have the opportunity to find a forever home. Adopt, don’t shop!

Shelby L. Bobosky, East Dallas

Independence a virtue

It is amazing to me that a senator suddenly declaring herself “independent” has created such hand-wringing and analysis. Are her votes suddenly going to change? Is her party affiliation dictating how she votes? If party dictates voting both individually and collectively, everyone involved is a fraud. Silly me, I had the hope that all politicians were “independent.”

Keith Venturoni, Plano

Leaves and individual rights

Re: “Rights vs. environment in leaf blower debate,” Sunday Letters.

Often reasons given for opposing a position that one disagrees with is the concept of freedom and individual rights. While these are the very foundations of our democracy, they don’t override the rights of the collective and common sense.

Under what possible circumstance could one submit that their personal rights and freedoms have been compromised by the banning of gasoline-powered leaf blowers, which clearly negatively impact the air we breathe as well as pollute our environment aurally?

I believe the only credible basis for opposing this proposed legislation is the cost to purchase a new electric blower. I believe that every rational human being could conclude that a noise-free and less polluted environment is preferable.

This disagreement, unlike many others, is wholly unrelated to the topic. It is a condemnation of what some would believe are certain unalienable rights rather than a preference for gas blowers based on merit.

As our world grows smaller and our footprint expands, let’s at least try to agree on the small stuff. While I am by no means a raging environmentalist, this seems to be a fairly commonsense position.

James Thomas, East Dallas

Marriage matters

It is about time regarding the respect for marriage act! Society has a vested interest in marriage, not because of love or divine endorsement, but for the proper care of children, the maintenance of property and the distribution of the estate of the parties upon death or divorce.

Marriage is about the right of a sovereign individual to enter into a civil contract for very personal purposes that have significant social values. Marriage matters, regardless of the presence or absence of love, and respect for marriage, whoever the partners or manner of engagement, is essential to an orderly and just society.

Stephen Love, Dallas

Vouchers will do more harm

Re: “Put a cap on school vouchers,” by Ken Ashby, Friday Letters.

Ashby argues for allowing school vouchers by funding the program through taking money from a “bad public school … since the departing student is no longer an expense to them.”

The primary reason for the vast majority of schools failing is due lack of equitable funding and facilities. These same schools more often than not are also in poorer sections of a city.

So, let me get this straight. Ashby’s solution is to further deprive a school of even more money all the while subjecting the students to the possibility of going to a different school far away or (even more ludicrous) give the poor kid a voucher to attend a private school that his parents can’t afford even with the voucher? Really?

Ashby further surmises that there are, as he puts it, tax breaks to the wealthy for solar panels and electric vehicles. Well, I can afford these especially since they will save me money eventually. However, I could not have been able to afford a private school, voucher or not. By the way, I still pay school taxes even though my adult child has long since graduated.

It’s time to quell this school voucher nonsense. It would be a perk for the wealthy and a decrement to public schools — end of discussion.

Bill Hudman, Plano

Keep phones out of schools

Here is an idea on how to immediately improve the way children of all ages learn: no personal phones allowed in the school building. Kids/teenagers should leave their phones at home.

Think of what it would be like if students paid attention to teachers instead of phones. If you can’t do a math problem, you work with the teacher instead of letting your phone do the work for you. This improves communication skills.

If you don’t know the definition of a word, look it up in the dictionary. This helps with alphabetizing skills. If you need to write a report, go to the library and do some research through books. Books matter. If you need to call home, go to the office and call from there.

We all need to learn to use our brains instead of relying on our phones to do the thinking for us.

Andrea Welch, Denison

The gift of News

My sister who lives in California is unhappy with her hometown newspaper and requested a Christmas gift from another paper. Since I am a subscriber to The Dallas Morning News and you offered a four-month special, I gifted her early.

I just received a text that said, “Thanking you for The Dallas Morning News subscription. Thoroughly enjoyed reading the Sunday paper. I had forgotten what a real paper was like!”

Sharon Siddons, Dallas/Oak Lawn

