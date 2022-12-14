Library Roundup

The Jackson County Public Library is showing the movie “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, in the Community Room. There will be special snacks, crafts and games before the movie.
Holidays Around the World come to the Library at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec 20, in the Storytime Room. Discover the holidays of the season and how they are celebrated around the world. This program will include centers to explore with snacks, games, crafts and more.
Starting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Jackson County Arts Council is hosting an opening of their new Gallery Rotunda art show. Snacks and drinks will be served.
The Jackson County Genealogical Society will also be having an open house, also starting at 5:30 p.m. The JCGS encourages everyone who is interested in genealogy to come get acquainted with their research library and resources.
At 6:30 p.m. the Library invites everyone to join Cathy Arps and Gayle and Phil Woody on the Library steps for the annual Christmas Caroling.
For more information, call the Jackson County Public Library at 586-2016 or email jcpl-adults@fontanalib.org. These events are free and co-sponsored by the Friends of the Jackson County Public Library.
