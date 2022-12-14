Lily Collins puts on very leggy display in minidress in NYC

Lily Collins, 33, made a fabulous appearance in New York City earlier this week as she stepped out to film a new instalment of Good Morning America.

The actress, who is currently promoting the upcoming third season of Emily in Paris, appeared in great spirits as she waved at fans and onlookers outside the studios.

For the occasion, Lily slipped into a light grey minidress and a pair of astronomic patent leather heels that boosted her height.

She paired the ensemble with a black turtleneck jumper and matching sheer tights, as well as a small black handbag.

Lily finished off the stylish look with a low bun and large, gold hoop earrings – as well as a natural berry lip.