Liverpool and Newcastle to battle for Pulisic as Klopp plots

The 55-year-old is a self-proclaimed admirer of Pulisic, having watched the attacker work his way through Borussia Dortmund’s youth system during his final season with the Bundesliga club, and is understood to be keen to reunite with the Hershey-born star.

Pulisic made his debut for Dortmund shortly after Klopp departed the club, but the German’s influence on his career should not be understated after promoting him to the first-team squad before leaving for Merseyside. Years down the line, it is clear he has kept a close eye on his progress and would welcome a chance to oversee the American.

When addressing rumours over a move for the 22-year-old in 2018, Klopp made no secret of his admiration of the American: “I have known him since he was a kid and he’s still not really old. He’s a fantastic player and it’s deserved that people think highly of him in America and in Germany it’s the same.”