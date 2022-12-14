Los Angeles Actor Drew Droege Said He Was Reprimanded By A

“I wasn’t prepared today for the amount of love and support, and I am so grateful to friends and allies, you know, queer, straight, and everything in between, [who] speak up and amplify,” Droege told BuzzFeed News. “A lot of friends told me they called the restaurant today.”

In a now-deleted statement on Instagram, the restaurant said it is “looking into” what happened on Monday.

“While we work to learn more, we want to make it clear we stand with the LGBTQ community and hold no space for intolerance, hate or unjust treatment of our beloved guests regardless of race, ethnicity, age, gender, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, disability, or status,” El Compadre said in the statement.

“We were built off of the core value to do everything with love, and we will do what it takes to continue to warmly welcome any and every guest into a safe community,” the restaurant added.

Droege noted that being reprimanded by the manager did not ruin their night out and they look back at the experience as a minor incident.

“It was just very unfortunate,” he said.