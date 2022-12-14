Man dies following assault that saw killers masquerade as Border

A Northamptonshire man has died in hospital a month after he was assaulted by three men posing as Border agency officials.

The 63-year-old was assaulted at his home in Wellingborough on Friday, November 25, after opening his front door to the three men.

But he died in hospital on Monday, December 12, leading Northamptonshire Police to open a murder inquiry.

Police said the attackers are known to have visited the property between 8.45pm and 10pm on November 25.

They added the men were clad in black and claimed to have come from the Border Agency.

Officers have launched an appeal for information from local residents as they search to clarify key facts.

Police are currently unsure as to whether the suspects used a vehicle, and have asked potential witnesses if they saw three people acting suspiciously or knocking on doors.

Adam Pendlebury, Detective Chief Inspector for Nottinghamshire Police, asked residents to review any footage they may have captured.

He added that officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team had started patrols in the area where the assault took place.

He said: “I would urge everyone in the local area to review any CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage they might have which could help our investigation.

“No matter how small you think it is, let us know about it so we can review it.

“Specially trained officers are supporting the victim’s family at this time and my thoughts are with them as they come to terms with this awful news.

“Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team will be patrolling the area today and anyone in the local area with any concerns is welcome to approach one of these officers who will be happy to help.”

Witnesses, anyone with information or anyone with any pertinent footage should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.