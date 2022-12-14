Man killed by pet cat bite four years after attack





A Danish man whose finger was bitten by a cat four years ago has died after he was infected by flesh eating bacteria. In 2018 Henrik Kriegbaum Plettner adopted a cat and her kittens from a shelter and was bitten when he tried to move one of them.

Although initially he thought nothing of it, within a few hours his hand had swollen to twice its normal size. After ringing a doctor he was told to wait until the following day. Following a series of consultations he ended up in Denmark’s Kolding hospital, where he stayed for a month while he underwent 15 operations.

However four months after the operation his finger was still not functioning properly and doctors decided to amputate it. Despite this his health began to decline, with his mother telling local media that her son suffered from a number of aliments including pneumonia and diabetes. She said: "He had very fluctuating health. "He had a weakened immune system, pneumonia, gout and diabetes.

According to Mr Plettner’s family he died in October but they have gone public now so that others can take cat bites seriously. His widow Desirée said that it was vital that people took cat bites seriously. She said: “We knew that he was doing badly. “However, we had no idea that he was so seriously ill. “Go to the doctor after a bite, don’t think, oh, that’s just a cat. “Don’t take any chances.”