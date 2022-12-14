Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag provides exciting investment update





Erik ten Hag has been promised significant investment in his ongoing project to put Manchester United back at the top should the current owners sell up. United’s Florida-based Glazer family last month signalled their willingness to take their money and run after 17 years in charge at Old Trafford.

Having bought the club for £790million in 2003 they are open to cashing in on an investment they now believe could net them nearly £8billion. After talks about possible implications of new ownership with chief executive Richard Arnold, Ten Hag has been told there would be “no negatives” to any sale, whether in part or lock, stock and barrel. “My information is that it will only be good things because there will be more investment possible which is good,” said Ten Hag. “I have not talked with the owners about this issue but Richard told me and we spoke about the culture we want we spoke about objectives, goals and that culture.

“He confirmed it won’t change. In fact it will be even better because more money will become available for this project.” The Glazer family have not been shy of putting their hand in their pocket in the transfer market even if fans groups would point out money for signings has been generated from revenue rather than any fresh investment. And with the Glazers valuing the club as high as they do there can be no doubt prospective buyers will not get the club on the cheap. Ten Hag believes that new investment is needed to help the club compete with the ever deeper pockets on show in the Premier League.

“I look at the competition around the Premier League they all have the opportunity to invest, it’s a tough competition between seven or eight clubs,” he said. “That’s a change in circumstances when you compare with five or 10 years ago so the competition is much tougher.” United are being linked with a whole host of stars in the January transfer window, with the likes of Netherlands international Cody Gakpo and Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix among the names mentioned. It remains to be seen exactly when the Glazers complete a sale, but United fans will be desperately hoping that it is sooner rather than later so that the club can feel optimistic about the future going forward.