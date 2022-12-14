Martin Lewis urges Britons to check state pension before deadline

MoneySavingExpert founder Martin Lewis is reminding Britons aged 45 to 70 to check their National Insurance (NI) contributions before April 2023 as they may be able to boost their state pension by thousands. The expert issued the reminder after a woman named Martine called into BBC Radio 5Live earlier today to thank him after she found she had eight years worth of NI contributions missing.

The caller continued: “I would have never known without listening to the podcast – thank you. The only bad news is my husband has just taken his pension and is getting £1,000 a year less than I will get.”

In response, Martin said everyone aged 45 to 70 should check their NI records as it could prove costly if they don’t act soon.

He said: “It is an incredibly important listen for anybody aged 45 to 70 because the window on being able to buy back a lot of those contributions shuts in April at the start of the new tax year.

“It is essentially an exemption of when they changed the pension system in 2016 and so I would urge anyone who is aged 45 to 70 to make sure you’ve heard that podcast and got that information about whether you should be buying back old state pension years.”