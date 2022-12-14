Mattel ups its metaverse game with Rec Room

The next step in Mattel’s metaverse plans is a new Masters of the Universe photoshoot experience on multiplayer gaming platform Rec Room.

Developed and published in 2016 by its namesake Washington-based company, Rec Room is a free-to-play VR platform that allows players ages nine and up to create, share and play thousands of user-generated games. It has more than 82 million lifetime users, and Mattel is aiming to tap into that community with this new limited-time event.

Running from December 15 to January 15, the Masters of the Universe collaboration will give players a chance to virtually visit the iconic Castle Grayskull and take photos with the brand’s characters. Rec Room also has an in-game store where kids can purchase themed costumes or a Power Sword accessory for their avatars.

Expanding Mattel’s properties with web3 games and platforms allows its fan-focused brands to reach audiences wherever they are, says global head of digital gaming Mike DeLaet. “We’re always open to trying new things and leaning on the platform experts to decide how they think our brands would work well with their players,” DeLaet tells Kidscreen. “We just want to be where the fans are and really touch them every day with our brands so they can grow up with these iconic IPs.”

Mattel plans to work with Rec Room on more collaborations in the future to exploit the other 200-plus brands in its portfolio. In April, Rec Room inked brand partnerships with the NBA for 30 branded team jerseys, and with YouTuber Mr.Beast for a free digital t-shirt.

Heading into the new year, DeLaet adds that Mattel’s digital gaming division is committed to the web3 space and responding to emerging trends.

“The market is shifting very quickly. User-generated platforms like Rec Room and Roblox, and also growth in 5G technology, enables more multiplayer games in real time,” says DeLaet. “We want to continue to evolve with that market and its various business models, whether it’s free-to-play premium experiences or even NFTs.”